The Odyssey Box Office: Christopher Nolan's film maintains steady run on 3rd Tuesday, nears Rs 185 crore mark

The Odyssey is holding well at the box office. The Christopher Nolan starrer added Rs. 2.50 crore to the tally on its third Tuesday, bringing the total cume to Rs. 183 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, and Zendaya, the movie is looking to close this week around Rs. 187 crore or so. From there, it will need only Rs. 13 crore more to enter the Rs. 200 crore mark, which is expected to be crossed by the end of its 4th weekend. If the movie manages to perform on the expected lines, it will hit over Rs. 215 crore or so in its full run in India.

The Odyssey turned out to be a big success at the box office. The movie grabbed a major chunk of its collections from IMAX cinemas, becoming the highest-grossing IMAX film in India, with Rs. 60 crore coming from 36 screens.

The biggest USP of The Odyssey is the brand Christopher Nolan, who is one of the biggest film directors in the world. In the film discourse in India, he is often talked about as a synonym for a “great filmmaker”. The director built a niche for himself back in the 2010s, which has now grown into a proper box office force, with his last three releases, including a re-release of Interstellar, drawing high demand.

Just like it was for Oppenheimer, The Odyssey isn't particularly a genre that has traditionally done big in India, with the best result probably coming for the 300 sequel. One can only imagine what Nolan could achieve with a broader-appealing film, say, an Inception or a Dark Knight, although the latter is an impossibility.

Box office collections of The Odyssey in India are as follows:

Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 104.50 crore Week 2 Rs. 55.25 crore 3rd Friday Rs. 4.00 crore 3rd Saturday Rs. 7.00 crore 3rd Sunday Rs. 7.25 crore 3rd Monday Rs. 2.50 crore 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 183 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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