The Odyssey Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s film sees a good hold on 2nd Monday, nears Rs 150 crore mark

The Odyssey collected Rs. 4.75 crore on its second Monday, registering a 66 per cent drop from Sunday. The drop from the first Monday is around 50 per cent, which is a good hold. The running cume of its second week reached Rs. 40.50 crore in 4 days. Allied to its first week of Rs. 104.25 crore, the running cume of the Christopher Nolan directorial now stands at Rs. 144.75 crore.

The Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland and others starrer is expected to end its second week around Rs. 52 crore or so, which will take its running cume around Rs. 155 crore or so. Based on current trends, the movie is on track to smash over the Rs. 200 crore gross in India in its full run; however, a lot will depend on how it holds in the third weekend against Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Driving the business is the brand Christopher Nolan, who is one of the biggest film directors in India, including the local ones. In the film discourse in India, he is often talked about as a synonym of a “great filmmaker”. The director built a niche for himself back in the 2010s, which has now grown into a proper box office force, with his last three releases, including a re-release of Interstellar, drawing high demand. Just like it was for Oppenheimer, The Odyssey isn't particularly a genre that has traditionally done big in India, with the best result probably coming for the 300 sequel. One can only imagine what Nolan could achieve with a broader-appealing film, say, an Inception or a Dark Knight, although the latter is an impossibility.

The Day-wise Box Office Collections of The Odyssey in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 19.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 25.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 24.25 cr. Monday Rs. 9.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 10.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 8.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 7.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 13.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 14.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 4.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 144.75 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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