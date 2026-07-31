The Odyssey Box Office Collection: Christopher Nolan’s film collects Rs. 55 crore in Week 2, grosses Rs 159.50 crore in 14 days

The Odyssey continues to perform well at the box office. The Christopher Nolan directorial added Rs. 55.25 crore to the tally in its second week, with Rs. 3.50 crore coming on Thursday. The movie witnessed a drop of 33 per cent on Thursday from the previous day. That’s majorly due to the arrival of the new release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and others, the movie took its two-week theatrical run to Rs. 159.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie is expected to hold well in its third week, however, there will be an impact of the new release. If The Odyssey manages to perform on the expected lines, it will smash over Rs. 200 crore gross in its full run, which will be a new high for Nolan.

Driving the business is the brand Christopher Nolan, who is one of the biggest film directors. In the film discourse in India, he is often talked about as a synonym for a “great filmmaker”. The director built a niche for himself back in the 2010s, which has now grown into a proper box office force, with his last three releases, including a re-release of Interstellar, drawing high demand.

Just like it was for Oppenheimer, The Odyssey isn't particularly a genre that has traditionally done big in India, with the best result probably coming for the 300 sequel. One can only imagine what Nolan could achieve with a broader-appealing film, say, an Inception or a Dark Knight, although the latter is an impossibility.

The Day-wise Box Office Collections of The Odyssey in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 19.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 25.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 24.25 cr. Monday Rs. 9.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 10.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 8.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 7.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 13.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 13.75 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 5.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 3.50 cr. (Est.) Week 2 Rs. 55.25 cr. Total Rs. 159.50 cr

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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