The Odyssey Box Office Collections: Christopher Nolan renews biggest first day record for non-franchise Hollywood film in India

The Odyssey collected Rs. 19.50 / USD 2.05 million (Rs. 16 crore nett) approx at the Indian box office on its opening day. This ranks as the highest opening day for a non-franchise Hollywood film in India, surpassing Rs. 17.77 crore of Oppenheimer. Driving the biz is the brand, i.e. Christopher Nolan here, who is one of the most popular and highly regarded film directors in the country.

The film also had the biggest opening day of all time in IMAX in India, grossing over Rs. 5 crore. Christopher Nolan has been a long champion of IMAX, with Oppenheimer holding the record for the highest lifetime collections in the format, which The Odyssey is going to challenge. The premium formats, including PXL, EpiQ, 4DX, PCX, etc., accounted for over 40 per cent of the total box office collections.

While the collections are about 10 per cent higher than Oppenheimer, the admissions are 5 per cent lower. The grosses came in higher due to higher ticket prices, which might also explain the lower admissions to some extent, though not all of it. On paper, Oppenheimer appeared to be a dialogue-heavy biographical drama, hardly the kind of film that would traditionally have broad appeal in India. However, in hindsight, the Atom bomb factor was probably big, and the Barbenheimer phenomenon also would have helped it. Having said that, The Odyssey is carrying outstanding reports from both critics and audiences alike. It is going to enjoy a long exclusive run in the IMAX screens, which is going to help with the legs. The target will be to cross Oppenheimer's full run of Rs. 159 crore, which at this point seems like it should be done. How much higher it can go from there will get clearer in the coming days.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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