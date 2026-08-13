The Odyssey Box Office Collections: Christopher Nolan starrer maintains steady hold on 4th Wednesday, grosses Rs 206 crore in India

The Odyssey added Rs. 1.80 crore to the tally on its 4th Wednesday, taking the week's cume to Rs. 17.90 crore in 6 days. It is expected to close this week around the Rs. 19.50 to 20 crore mark. Currently standing at Rs. 206.65 crore, the running cume of The Odyssey will hit Rs. 208 crore or so.

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The Matt Damon starrer emerged as a big success at the Indian box office. Depending on how it holds in the coming week, it will determine how far it can go at the box office from here on. Based on current trends, the epic saga is looking to close its entire run in the vicinity of the Rs. 215 crore to Rs. 225 crore mark in India.

The movie garnered a positive reception among the audience; however, the biggest USP of the epic saga is the brand Christopher Nolan, who is driving the business. In the film discourse in India, he is often talked about as a synonym for a “great filmmaker”. The director built a niche for himself back in the 2010s, which has now grown into a proper box office force, with his last three releases, including a re-release of Interstellar, drawing high demand.

Just like it was for Oppenheimer, The Odyssey isn't particularly a genre that has traditionally done big in India, with the best result probably coming for the 300 sequel. One can only imagine what Nolan could achieve with a broader-appealing film, say, an Inception or a Dark Knight, although the latter is an impossibility.

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Box office collections of The Odyssey in India are as follows:

Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 104.50 crore Week 2 Rs. 55.25 crore Week 3 Rs. 29.00 crore 4th Friday Rs. 2.75 crore 4th Saturday Rs. 5.00 crore 4th Sunday Rs. 4.85 crore 4th Monday Rs. 1.65 crore 4th Tuesday Rs. 1.85 crore 4th Wednesday Rs. 1.80 crore (est.) Total Rs. 206.65 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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