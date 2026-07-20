The Odyssey Box Office Collections: Christopher Nolan's epic has a Nice Rs. 69 Cr weekend in India, Biggest ever for a non-franchise Hollywood film

The Odyssey collected Rs. 24.25 crore / USD 2.50 million (Rs. 20 crore nett) on Sunday, culminating its opening weekend at Rs. 69 crore / USD 7.15 million (Rs. 56.75 crore nett) at the Indian box office. For a Hollywood non-franchise film, this is the biggest weekend ever, surpassing Rs. 59 crore by Oppenheimer in 2023. Overall, it's amongst the biggest first weekends of all time for Hollywood in the country, coming in at eighth place.

The trend over the weekend was stronger than Oppenheimer, with the film seeing a robust 30 per cent growth on Saturday. Sunday dipped slightly, but that is par for the course for Hollywood films. The film has fantastic pre-sales for the weekdays, with super strong advances for the premium formats, mainly IMAX. The Monday should end up over the Rs. 10 crore mark, which will be a phenomenal result, setting the film on course to potentially reach the Rs. 200 crore mark in India, if the legs from there on are similar to Oppenheimer.

Driving the business is the brand Christopher Nolan, who is one of the biggest film directors in India, including the local ones. In the film discourse in India, he is often talked about as a synonym of a “great filmmaker”. The director built a niche for himself back in the 2010s, which has now grown into a proper box office force, with his last three releases, including a re-release of Interstellar, drawing high demand. Just like it was for Oppenheimer, The Odyssey isn't particularly a genre that has traditionally done big in India, with the best result probably coming for the 300 sequel. One can only imagine what Nolan could achieve with a broader-appealing film, say, an Inception or a Dark Knight, although the latter is an impossibility.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for The Odyssey in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 19.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 25.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 24.25 cr. Total Rs. 69.00 cr.

India was amongst the top international markets for the film, coming in at the sixth spot behind the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Australia and Germany. In terms of tickets sold, it was ahead of all of the above, being almost double that of the UK. Globally, the film debuted with USD 265 million on its opening weekend and is going to have a smooth sail to the billion-dollar mark.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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