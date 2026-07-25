The Odyssey Box Office Collections: Christopher Nolan's epic kicks off 2nd week strongly in India, Sails to Rs. 112 Cr in 8 days

The Odyssey kicked off its second week at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 8.25 crore / USD 850K (Rs. 6.75 crore nett) approx on Friday. This marks a 58 per cent drop from its opening day, which is a superb hold from a strong opening. In comparison, Oppenheimer had a drop of 70 per cent. The Odyssey is running about 50 per cent higher than Oppenheimer in daily collections now versus 10 per cent it was on the first day.

The eight-day running total for the Christopher Nolan epic stands at Rs. 112.75 crore / USD 11.75 million approx. It is already the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year, surpassing Obsession, which is stranded just shy of the Rs. 100 crore mark. If all goes well, The Odyssey will likely overtake Oppenheimer by the end of this week. From there, the target will be to reach the Rs. 200 crore mark, which it remains on course to do. There will be a challenge from Spider-Man: Brand New Day; if it withstands that, it could be straightforward after that.

Driving the business is the brand Christopher Nolan, who is one of the biggest film directors in India, including the local ones. In the film discourse in India, he is often talked about as a synonym of a “great filmmaker”. The director built a niche for himself back in the 2010s, which has now grown into a proper box office force, with his last three releases, including a re-release of Interstellar, drawing high demand. Just like it was for Oppenheimer, The Odyssey isn't particularly a genre that has traditionally done big in India, with the best result probably coming for the 300 sequel. One can only imagine what Nolan could achieve with a broader-appealing film, say, an Inception or a Dark Knight, although the latter is an impossibility.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of The Odyssey in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 19.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 25.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 24.25 cr. Monday Rs. 9.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 10.25 cr. Wednesday Rs. 8.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 7.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. Total Rs. 112.75 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.



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