The Odyssey Box Office Collections: Christopher Nolan's film adds Rs 6 crore in 5th weekend, grosses Rs 214 crore in 31 days

The Odyssey maintained a good hold in its 5th weekend, grossing Rs. 6 crore. The movie took its 31-day running cume to Rs. 213.75 crore gross at the Indian box office. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the movie is looking to close its 5th week around the Rs. 10 crore mark, which will take its total cume to Rs. 218 crore or so.

The Matt Damon starrer epic saga is heading to close its entire run around the Rs. 225 crore mark or so. That's a superb total to say the least. The movie has already emerged as Nolan's biggest grosser in India, thanks to positive reception among the audience.

The biggest USP of the epic saga is the brand Christopher Nolan, who is driving the business. In the film discourse in India, he is often talked about as a synonym for a “great filmmaker”. The director built a niche for himself back in the 2010s, which has now grown into a proper box office force, with his last three releases, including a re-release of Interstellar, drawing high demand.

Just like it was for Oppenheimer, The Odyssey isn't particularly a genre that has traditionally done big in India, with the best result probably coming for the 300 sequel. One can only imagine what Nolan could achieve with a broader-appealing film, say, an Inception or a Dark Knight, although the latter is an impossibility.

Box office collections of The Odyssey in India are as follows:

Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 104.50 crore Week 2 Rs. 55.25 crore Week 3 Rs. 29.00 crore Week 4 Rs. 19.00 crore 5th Weekend Rs. 6.00 crore Total Rs. 213.75 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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