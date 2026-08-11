The Odyssey Box Office Collections: Christopher Nolan's film collects Rs 1.60 crore on 4th Monday, grosses Rs 203 crore

The Odyssey collected Rs. 1.50 crore to Rs. 1.60 crore on its 4th Monday. That's a 40 per cent drop from the 4th Friday. Compared to the last Monday, the movie dropped by 35 per cent. The running cume of The Odyssey now stands at Rs. 203 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The Matt Damon starrer is expected to close this week around Rs. 18 to 19 crore, which will take its running cume to 207 to 209 crore. Based on current trends, the movie is expected to end its entire run around Rs. 215 to 225 crore or so.

The biggest USP of the epic saga is the brand Christopher Nolan, who is driving the business. In the film discourse in India, he is often talked about as a synonym for a “great filmmaker”. The director built a niche for himself back in the 2010s, which has now grown into a proper box office force, with his last three releases, including a re-release of Interstellar, drawing high demand.

Just like it was for Oppenheimer, The Odyssey isn't particularly a genre that has traditionally done big in India, with the best result probably coming for the 300 sequel. One can only imagine what Nolan could achieve with a broader-appealing film, say, an Inception or a Dark Knight, although the latter is an impossibility.

Box office collections of The Odyssey in India are as follows:

Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 104.50 crore Week 2 Rs. 55.25 crore 3rd Friday Rs. 4.00 crore 3rd Saturday Rs. 7.00 crore 3rd Sunday Rs. 7.25 crore 3rd Monday Rs. 2.50 crore 3rd Tuesday Rs. 3.00 crore 3rd Wednesday Rs. 2.75 crore 3rd Thursday Rs. 2.50 crore 4th Friday Rs. 2.75 crore 4th Saturday Rs. 5.00 crore 4th Sunday Rs. 4.85 crore 4th Monday Rs. 1.65 crore (est.) Total Rs. 203 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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