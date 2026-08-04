The Odyssey Box Office Collections: Christopher Nolan’s film collects Rs 2.50 crore on 3rd Monday, grosses Rs 180 crore in 18 days

Christopher Nolan’s epic saga The Odyssey added Rs. 2.50 crore to the tally on its second Monday, registering a 37 per cent drop from the previous Friday. The movie took its 3rd week’s cume to Rs. 20.75 crore in 4 days, bringing its running cume to Rs. 180.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The film performed best in IMAX cinemas. Interestingly, it emerged as the highest grossing IMAX film in India, surpassing Christopher Nolan’s previous release, Oppenheimer with over Rs. 60 crore coming from the format of just 36 screens. It will be interesting to see for how long The Odyssey can hold IMAX screens in India as Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to take over.

Starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and others, The Odyssey is looking to enter the Rs. 200 crore club in the fourth weekend. Based on current trends, the movie is expected to smash its entire theatrical run around Rs. 215 crore or so. That will be the biggest grosser for Nolan in India.

Box office collections of The Odyssey in India are as follows:

Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 104.50 crore Week 2 Rs. 55.25 crore 3rd Friday Rs. 4.00 crore 3rd Saturday Rs. 7.00 crore 3rd Sunday Rs. 7.25 crore 3rd Monday Rs. 2.50 crore Total Rs. 180.50 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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