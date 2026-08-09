The Odyssey Box Office Collections: Matt Damon starrer epic saga collects Rs 5 crore on 4th Saturday, on verge of hitting Rs 200 crore mark

The Odyssey is holding very well at the box office. The Christopher Nolan directorial added Rs. 5 crore to the tally on its 4th Saturday, registering a 66 per cent spike from the previous day. This took its 4th weekend's cume to Rs. 8 crore in two days. It is heading to close this weekend around Rs. 13 to 15 crore.

Currently standing at Rs. 196.75 crore, the epic saga is likely to enter the Rs. 200 crore club by EOD today. More than 2/3 of its collections came from IMAX cinemas. That said, the movie emerged as the highest-grossing IMAX film in India. The Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson starrer will keep on gaining traction even further. Based on current trends, the Hollywood movie is expected to smash over Rs. 220 crore or so in its full run.

The biggest USP of the epic saga is the brand Christopher Nolan, who is one of the biggest film directors in the world. In the film discourse in India, he is often talked about as a synonym for a “great filmmaker”. The director built a niche for himself back in the 2010s, which has now grown into a proper box office force, with his last three releases, including a re-release of Interstellar, drawing high demand.

Just like it was for Oppenheimer, The Odyssey isn't particularly a genre that has traditionally done big in India, with the best result probably coming for the 300 sequel. One can only imagine what Nolan could achieve with a broader-appealing film, say, an Inception or a Dark Knight, although the latter is an impossibility.

Box office collections of The Odyssey in India are as follows:

Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 104.50 crore Week 2 Rs. 55.25 crore 3rd Friday Rs. 4.00 crore 3rd Saturday Rs. 7.00 crore 3rd Sunday Rs. 7.25 crore 3rd Monday Rs. 2.50 crore 3rd Tuesday Rs. 3.00 crore 3rd Wednesday Rs. 2.75 crore 3rd Thursday Rs. 2.50 crore 4th Friday Rs. 3.00 crore 4th Saturday Rs. 5.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 196.75 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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