The Odyssey Day 2 India Box Office: Christopher Nolan's epic drama spikes by 30 per cent on Saturday, hits Rs 45 crore mark in two days

The Odyssey is witnessing a promising run in India. The Christopher Nolan directorial smashed over Rs. 25.50 crore (Rs. 21 crore nett) on its second day, registering a 30 per cent spike from the opening day. The running cume of the epic drama reached Rs. 45 crore (Rs. 37 crore nett) in two days of its theatrical run.

Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya in pivotal roles, the movie is looking to close its first weekend in India around Rs. 70 crore, with an eye on the Rs. 75 crore gross mark too. That would be more than 20 per cent higher than Oppenheimer's opening weekend.

The previous Nolan film had impressive legs, leading to Rs. 159 crore final, a figure which The Odyssey is now almost certain to cross and will probably aim for closer to Rs. 200 crore / USD 21 million in its full run. The positive word-of-mouth and the brand Nolan are driving the business in India. The movie has a clean run until the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Day-wise box office collections of The Odyssey in India:

Day Gross Box Office 1 Rs. 19.50 crore 2 Rs. 25.50 crore Total Rs. 45 crore

(Rs. 37 crore nett)

The Odyssey is turning out to be a phenomenon across the world, riding the wave of outstanding reception from critics and audiences alike. The weekend projections in North America going into the weekend were hovering around USD 100 million, but now it is said to be targeting USD 125 million plus. Similar upward revisions are being witnessed across several international markets as well. The film has well and truly set sail towards the USD 1 billion mark worldwide. Unlike Odysseus and his crew, however, this voyage looks set to be a remarkably smooth one.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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