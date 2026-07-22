The Odyssey Day 5 Box Office: Christopher Nolan's period drama collects Rs 10.25 crore on Tuesday, nears Rs 100 crore club

The Odyssey collected Rs. 10.25 crore on its Day 5 (Tuesday), registering a nominal spike due to discounted Tuesday. The spike should have been much better; it is still okayish. The running cume of the Christopher Nolan starrer now stands at Rs. 89 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, and Zendaya, the epic mythological drama is looking to enter the Rs. 100 crore club by the end of this week. If it manages to perform well in the coming weeks too, which is most likely, the movie should hit over the Rs. 190 crore mark or so, with an eye on the Rs. 200 crore mark too. It has a clean run in the second week but will face Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the third week.

The movie garnered a positive word-of-mouth among the audience and the critics, which is helping it in a big way. Driving the business is the brand Christopher Nolan, who is one of the biggest film directors in India, including the local ones. In the film discourse in India, he is often talked about as a synonym of a “great filmmaker”. The director built a niche for himself back in the 2010s, which has now grown into a proper box office force, with his last three releases, including a re-release of Interstellar, drawing high demand.

Just like it was for Oppenheimer, The Odyssey isn't particularly a genre that has traditionally done big in India, with the best result probably coming for the 300 sequel. One can only imagine what Nolan could achieve with a broader-appealing film, say, an Inception or a Dark Knight, although the latter is an impossibility.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for The Odyssey in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 19.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 25.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 24.25 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 9.75 cr. 1st Tuesday Rs. 10.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 89.00 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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