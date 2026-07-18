The Odyssey Early Box Office Trends: Christopher Nolan's epic sails towards Rs. 25 Cr plus day 2 in India

The Odyssey is headed for a fantastic second day at the Indian box office, with the Christopher Nolan directorial on course to collect over Rs. 25 crore / USD 2.60 million (Rs. 21 crore nett) on Saturday. That would mark a robust 30-35 per cent jump over its opening day. In comparison, Oppenheimer had grown by 16 per cent on its first Saturday. The growth is being driven by standard format, as IMAX & other PLFs were already operating close to capacity on Friday and are expected to register a more modest increase of under 20 per cent today. This means the standard shows are up by close to 50 per cent, which is a phenomenal surge.

The two-day collections for the film would stand at Rs. 45 crore / USD 4.70 million approx, putting the film firmly on course to Rs. 70 crore plus weekend. On the high end, this figure could climb to Rs. 75 crore if the film manages to grow on Sunday as well. That will be more than 20 per cent higher than the weekend haul of Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer had impressive legs, leading to Rs. 159 crore final, a number which The Odyssey is now almost certain to cross and will probably aim for closer to Rs. 200 crore / USD 21 million.

The Odyssey is turning out to be a phenomenon across the world, riding the wave of outstanding reception from critics and audiences alike. The weekend projections in North America going into the weekend were hovering around USD 100 million, but now it is said to be targeting USD 125 million plus. Similar upward revisions are being witnessed across several international markets as well. The film has well and truly set sail towards the USD 1 billion mark worldwide. Unlike Odysseus and his crew, however, this voyage looks set to be a remarkably smooth one.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

ALSO READ: Spider Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Tom Holland starrer weaves Rs. 15 Cr presales in India two weeks to release