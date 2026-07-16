The Odyssey Final Advance Booking: Christopher Nolan's epic drama sells 140,000 tickets in top National Chains, aims Rs 20 crore gross opening

Christopher Nolan's epic drama The Odyssey is about to hit the big screens in a couple of hours. The movie recorded very good sales, selling around 140,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. However, that remained far behind Nolan's previous film, Oppenheimer's final sales in India. For the record, the Cilian Murphy starrer sold over 2 lakh tickets in the national chains.

The high ticket pricing of The Odyssey could be a major reason behind this significant gap. However, in terms of collections, The Odyssey will remain ahead. The Tom Holland and Matt Damon starrer grossed over Rs. 7.75 crore against Rs. 7.50 crore advances of Oppenheimer. The film showed good momentum in the last two days, fueled by rave reviews from the special premiere. The ticket sales in the last two days were better than Oppenheimer, especially today, on the final day of sales.

Oppenheimer opened to Rs. 17.77 crore (Rs. 14.58 crore nett) on its first day. The Odyssey should aim to get close to Rs. 20 crore GROSS. The latest “Pinkvilla Predicts” forecast for the film is Rs. 15-18 crore nett, with a pin-point prediction at Rs. 16.50 crore. All eyes are now on the opening-day reception of the epic drama. If the film manages to gain a positive word-of-mouth, it will see a solid opening weekend at the Indian box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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