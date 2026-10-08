The Odyssey Final Box Office Collections: Christopher Nolan's directorial set to close theatrical run at Rs. 232 crore in India

The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and others, performed very well in India. The movie ran in Indian theaters for over 11 weeks. It collected Rs. 20 lakh last week, taking its 77-day theatrical cume to Rs. 231.65 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie is now taking its last few breaths. That said, the epic drama is heading to wind up its entire run around Rs. 232 crore gross in India. That's a banger total for a film like this. The movie not only emerged as a blockbuster venture in India but also as Christopher Nolan's highest-grossing film.

What makes this success even more appealing is its genre. Hollywood period dramas have traditionally not worked in India. Earlier, only 300 could see some traction in the genre. 2026 is going very well for the American film industry in India, with several big and small films finding good traction.

Box office collections of The Odyssey in India are as follows:

Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 104.50 crore Week 2 Rs. 55.25 crore Week 3 Rs. 29.00 crore Week 4 Rs. 19.00 crore Week 5 Rs. 9.00 crore Week 6 Rs. 6.00 crore Week 7 Rs. 3.50 crore Week 8 Rs. 3.00 crore Week 9 Rs. 1.40 crore Week 10 Rs. 0.80 crore Week 11 Rs. 0.20 crore Total Rs. 231.65 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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