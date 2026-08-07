The Odyssey India Box Office: Christopher Nolan's epic saga collects Rs 29 crore in Week 3, grosses Rs 189 crore in 21 days

The Odyssey collected Rs. 2.50 crore on its third Thursday, registering a 10 per cent drop from the previous day. The epic saga, directed by Christopher Nolan, wrapped its third week at Rs. 29 crore. That's a 47 per cent drop from last week.

Starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson, the movie took its running cume to Rs. 188.75 crore gross at the Indian box office. The Odyssey is expected to surpass the Rs. 200 crore mark in its fourth weekend. Based on current trends, the movie is looking to finish its entire box office collection at Rs. 215 crore gross.

The biggest USP of the epic saga is the brand Christopher Nolan, who is one of the biggest film directors in the world. In the film discourse in India, he is often talked about as a synonym for a “great filmmaker”. The director built a niche for himself back in the 2010s, which has now grown into a proper box office force, with his last three releases, including a re-release of Interstellar, drawing high demand.

Just like it was for Oppenheimer, The Odyssey isn't particularly a genre that has traditionally done big in India, with the best result probably coming for the 300 sequel. One can only imagine what Nolan could achieve with a broader-appealing film, say, an Inception or a Dark Knight, although the latter is an impossibility.

Box office collections of The Odyssey in India are as follows:

Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 104.50 crore Week 2 Rs. 55.25 crore 3rd Friday Rs. 4.00 crore 3rd Saturday Rs. 7.00 crore 3rd Sunday Rs. 7.25 crore 3rd Monday Rs. 2.50 crore 3rd Tuesday Rs. 3.00 crore 3rd Wednesday Rs. 2.75 crore 3rd Thursday Rs. 2.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 188.75 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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