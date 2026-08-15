The Odyssey India Box Office: Christopher Nolan's film maintains steady hold on 5th Friday, grosses Rs 209 crore in 29 days

The Odyssey maintained a fair hold at the box office. It collected Rs. 1.25 crore on its 5th Friday, registering a 55 per cent drop from the last Friday. This took its running cume to Rs. 209 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The Matt Damon starrer has entered its final phase in India. It is expected to collect around Rs. 10 crore this week, which will take its running cume to Rs. 218 crore or so, after which it will head towards its lifetime target. Based on current trends, the movie is expected to wind up its entire run at the Rs. 225 crore mark or so.

Advertisement

The movie garnered a positive reception among the audience; however, the biggest USP of the epic saga is the brand Christopher Nolan, who is driving the business. In the film discourse in India, he is often talked about as a synonym for a “great filmmaker”. The director built a niche for himself back in the 2010s, which has now grown into a proper box office force, with his last three releases, including a re-release of Interstellar, drawing high demand.

Just like it was for Oppenheimer, The Odyssey isn't particularly a genre that has traditionally done big in India, with the best result probably coming for the 300 sequel. One can only imagine what Nolan could achieve with a broader-appealing film, say, an Inception or a Dark Knight, although the latter is an impossibility.

Box office collections of The Odyssey in India are as follows:

Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 104.50 crore Week 2 Rs. 55.25 crore Week 3 Rs. 29.00 crore Week 4 Rs. 19.00 crore 5th Friday Rs. 1.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 209 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office: Tom Holland starrer slows down on 3rd Friday, grosses Rs 522 crore in 15 days