The Odyssey Opening Week Box Office: Christopher Nolan's film makes entry into Rs 100 crore club in India

The Odyssey collected Rs. 7.25 crore on its first Thursday (Day 7), wrapping up its first week at Rs. 105.25 crore gross at the Indian box office. The movie witnessed a bit of a steep drop after strong holds until now. Still, the collections are praiseworthy. The Odyssey recorded a much bigger first week than Nolan's previous release, Oppenheimer.

The Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, and Zendaya starrer is expected to see good momentum in the second week as well since there is no significant new release. The Odyssey is on track to smash over Rs. 200 crore in its full run, which will be an incredible figure for the genre. However, a lot will depend on how it holds against Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Driving the business is the brand Christopher Nolan, who is one of the biggest film directors in India, including the local ones. In the film discourse in India, he is often talked about as a synonym of a “great filmmaker”. The director built a niche for himself back in the 2010s, which has now grown into a proper box office force, with his last three releases, including a re-release of Interstellar, drawing high demand.

Just like it was for Oppenheimer, The Odyssey isn't particularly a genre that has traditionally done big in India, with the best result probably coming for the 300 sequel. One can only imagine what Nolan could achieve with a broader-appealing film, say, an Inception or a Dark Knight, although the latter is an impossibility.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for The Odyssey in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 19.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 25.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 24.25 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 9.50 cr. 1st Tuesday Rs. 10.50 cr. 1st Wednesday Rs. 8.75 cr. 1st Thursday Rs. 7.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 105.25 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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