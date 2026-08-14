The Odyssey Week 4 Box Office Collections: Christopher Nolan's Blockbuster film fetches Rs 19 crore, grosses Rs 208 crore in 28 days

The Odyssey wrapped its 4th week on a good note, making a sum of Rs. 19.50 crore. The Christopher Nolan-directed film recorded a 32 per cent drop from the last week, which is a good hold.

The total running cume of The Odyssey reached Rs. 208.25 crore gross at the Indian box office. More than 2/3 of its collections came from IMAX cinemas. In fact, it became the highest-grossing IMAX film in India.

Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and others, the epic drama managed a good hold against Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is currently dominating the Indian box office. The movie still has some fuel left. It is likely to keep gaining traction even after the release of Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947, though at low levels.

Based on current trends, The Odyssey is expected to close its entire run around the Rs. 215 to 225 crore gross mark in India, which will be a good result. For the uninitiated, the movie has already become the highest-grossing Christopher Nolan film, surpassing Oppenheimer's full-run at the Indian box office.

Box office collections of The Odyssey in India are as follows:

Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 104.50 crore Week 2 Rs. 55.25 crore Week 3 Rs. 29.00 crore 4th Friday Rs. 2.75 crore 4th Saturday Rs. 5.00 crore 4th Sunday Rs. 4.85 crore 4th Monday Rs. 1.65 crore 4th Tuesday Rs. 1.80 crore 4th Wednesday Rs. 1.75 crore 4th Thursday Rs. 1.70 crore (est.) Total Rs. 208.25 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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