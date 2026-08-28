The Odyssey Week 6 India Box Office: Christopher Nolan's film loses IMAX screens to Toxic, grosses Rs 222 crore in 36 days

The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and others, fetched around Rs. 6 crore in its Week 6, with massive drops coming on weekdays. The drops were recorded as Toxic grabbed all the IMAX screens in India, which were performing the best for The Odyssey. However, it is expected to regain its lost IMAX screens in the coming weekdays, as the Yash starrer couldn't impress the audience and registered a big drop on its second day.

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The running cume of The Odyssey now stands at Rs. 222.75 crore gross at the Indian box office. The movie is now running in its final legs. It is expected to close its entire run around Rs. 225 crore or so. That's a superb total for a film of this kind. That said, the movie emerged as a Blockbuster at the Indian box office.

Like Oppenheimer, The Odyssey isn't particularly a genre that has traditionally done big in India, with the best result probably coming for the 300 sequel. One can only imagine what Nolan could achieve with a broader-appealing film, say, an Inception or a Dark Knight, although the latter is an impossibility.

Box office collections of The Odyssey in India are as follows:

Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 104.50 crore Week 2 Rs. 55.25 crore Week 3 Rs. 29.00 crore Week 4 Rs. 19.00 crore Week 5 Rs. 9.00 crore Week 6 Rs. 6.00 crore Total Rs. 222.75 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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