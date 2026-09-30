The Paradise Box Office Collections: Nani starrer comes down on weekdays significantly, Gross Rs. 113 Cr in 6 days

The Paradise box office collections have declined significantly on weekdays, with the film grossing Rs. 4.50 crore approx on Tuesday, down 25 per cent from the previous day. As compared to its opening day, the business is down to less than 10 per cent, which is a poor hold. The six-day running total stands at Rs. 113.25 crore approx, with the extended first week headed for Rs. 120 crore.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for The Paradise in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 49.75 cr. Friday Rs. 17.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 17.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 18.25 cr. Monday Rs. 5.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 4.50 cr. Total Rs. 113.25 cr.

This sort of decline was expected given the reports which the film got. It did manage to avoid a crash over the opening weekend, recording decent collections and staying afloat, but on Monday it sank. The film is still performing a bit better in Nizam, but Andhra is down to very low collections. The six-day collections in Nizam stand at Rs. 50.75 crore approx. It will probably close a little under the Rs. 60 crore mark, which is an excellent number for a Tier 2 starrer, in isolation from the pre-release expectations which were there for this film.

The Territorial Breakdown for The Paradise in India is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 88.25 cr. Nizam Rs. 50.75 cr. Ceded Rs. 9.50 cr. Andhra Rs. 28.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 10.50 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 4.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 10.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 113.25 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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