The Paradise Box Office Collections: Nani starrer holds decently on Friday, gross Rs. 67 Cr in India in 2 days

The Paradise collected Rs. 17.50 crore approx on its second day at the Indian box office. Almost all of that came from the Telugu states of APTS, where the film grossed Rs. 14 crore approx. The two-day cumulative box office collections for the Nani starrer stand at Rs. 67.25 crore approx. The extended four-day weekend should clear the Rs. 100 crore mark.

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The second day hold is actually a decent one. In fact, the sort of reports the film got on the first day, this could be termed good even. There was a possibility of the film catapulting yesterday, but the film avoided that. There could be some holiday boost baked into these collections, so the growth over the weekend may be muted. Of course, the mixed reception will also play a part in that. Still, the film should stay afloat for the weekend and then it's about where the Monday lands.

The Territorial Breakdown for The Paradise in India is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 52.25 cr. Nizam Rs. 30.25 cr. Ceded Rs. 5.25 cr. Andhra Rs. 16.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 7.00 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 3.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 5.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 67.25 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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