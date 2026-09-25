The Paradise Box Office Collections: Nani starrer puts up a big Rs. 71 Cr first day worldwide BUT...

Telugu film The Paradise had a big opening day at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 51 crore approx. This includes Rs. 13 crore approx from previews on Wednesday night and Rs. 38 crore approx true Thursday opening day. The opening day figures are career best for the lead star Nani, more than doubling his previous best of Rs. 22 crore by Dasara in 2023.

The film performed the best in the urban centres, which is a norm for Telugu films led by younger stars. In Nizam, it grossed Rs. 22 crore approx on the opening day, including Rs. 5.75 crore in previews, which is closer to the opening of some of the Tier 1 starrers. Andhra Pradesh opened strongly as well but not to the degree of Nizam. To put it in perspective, compared to Peddi, The Paradise's first day in Nizam was about 15 per cent short, but in Andhra Pradesh it came in at less than half.

Outside APTS, the film put up good numbers in Karnataka and North America.

Setting aside the opening day, the film has been received poorly by the first-day audiences, so the outlook is not positive but negative. The film is a costly one, and with the reception not being positive, it is bound to drop. There will be a drop today itself, although the weekend should keep it afloat at least in urban centres. From Monday, it should be tough for it.

The Territorial Breakdown for the Opening Day Box Office Collections of The Paradise is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 39.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 22.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 4.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 13.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 5.60 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 2.65 cr. Rest of India Rs. 3.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 51.00 cr. North America USD 1,600,000 Rest of World USD 500,000 OVERSEAS USD 2,100,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 70.75 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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