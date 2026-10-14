The Paradise Final Box Office Collections: Nani starrer turns FLOP, winds up theatrical run under Rs 160 crore worldwide

The Paradise exhausted its entire run at the box office. It collected Rs. 159.50 crore in its full run globally. Of this, around Rs. 130 crore came from the domestic markets alone, while overseas markets contributed nearly Rs. 30 crore.

The Nani, Kayadu Lohar, and Raghav Juyal-starrer had a big opening, thanks to the pre-release buzz. However, the movie couldn't maintain the good momentum later, which is why it turned out to be a big disappointment at the box office. One major reason the movie failed was poor word-of-mouth. Had it met with positive reception, it would have performed much better.

The film could have been worse, but the film managed to stay afloat in the first weekend; however, collections came down fast after that. The Paradise was an ambitious film from the collaboration of Nani and Srikant Odela. It was their second film together after Dasara.

Territory-wise box office collections of The Paradise are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 103.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 59.25 cr. Ceded Rs. 11.25 cr. Andhra Rs. 33.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 11.00 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 4.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 11.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 130.00 cr. United States USD 1,950,000 Rest of World USD 1,150,000 OVERSEAS USD 3,100,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 159.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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