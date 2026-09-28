The Paradise Worldwide Box Office Collections: Nani and Raghav Juyal starrer fetches Rs 131 crore in 4-day weekend haul

The Paradise wrapped up its extended opening weekend around Rs. 103.75 crore gross at the Indian box office, with Rs. 18.75 crore coming on Day 4 (Sunday). The film held decently well in collections; otherwise, with the sort of reports that were coming after previews, it could have crashed badly. Of course, the job is far from done, but things could have been ugly.

The movie collected around Rs. 80.50 crore in its home markets, with Nizam contributing around Rs. 46.25 crore. The Paradise further fetched around Rs. 25.75 crore from Andhra and Rs. 8.50 crore from Ceded. It raked in Rs. 9.75 crore from Karnataka, and Rs. 4 crore combined from Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The rest of the Indian markets collected around Rs. 9 crore.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the Nani starrer added around USD 2925K (Rs. 27.75 crore) from the international markets, with North America contributing a significant USD 2000K to the tally in its opening weekend. This took its worldwide theatrical cume to Rs. 131 crore gross.

The Territorial Breakdown for The Paradise in India is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 80.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 46.25 cr. Ceded Rs. 8.50 cr. Andhra Rs. 25.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 9.75 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 4.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 9.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 103.25 cr. North America USD 2000K Rest of world USD 925K Overseas USD 2925K

(Rs. 27.75 crore) WORLDWIDE Rs. 131 crore

The movie needs to show strong legs further for a respectable theatrical end. It will be interesting to see how the film performs in the coming days.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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