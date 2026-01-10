The Raja Saab Box Office Collections: Prabhas starrer amasses 67 crore first day in India

The Raja Saab collected Rs. 67 crore approx on its opening day in India. This includes Rs. 12 crore previews from Thursday night and Rs. 55 crore on Friday. On face value, this is a big number, ranking amongst the top twenty highest first days at the Indian box office. That said, considering how the Tollywood box office operates, this is quite a mediocre start for the film.

For Prabhas, this is the second-lowest first-day opening in recent years, ahead of only Radhe Shyam. In terms of admissions, it could well turn out to be his lowest opening day.

The film grossed Rs. 50 crore approx in the Telugu states on the first day, which technically ranks as the seventh-highest opening of all time. However, this ranking needs context. Since 2024, the opening day figures in the Telugu states, especially Andhra Pradesh, have gone to another level following substantial ticket price hikes. With big films now crossing Rs. 70 crore on day one, this ranking does not carry the same weight.

Prabhas' stronghold Nizam, fared somewhat better with Rs. 19.75 crore opening day. Here, the film ran into issues with ticket price hikes, resulting in advances opening at the very last moment. The delay meant the film missed out on a big preview number, as it had to settle for limited shows at normal ticket prices, generating only Rs. 60 lakh.

Elsewhere, Karnataka had an okayish first day, while Tamil Nadu and Kerala were pretty much washouts for the dubbed versions. The Hindi-dubbed version of the film also had a dull opening.

The Raja Saab has huge costs involved, north of Rs. 400 crore, and the recovery is highly dependent on the theatrical, with the non-theatrical revenue stream going down. While the opening is below the mark, the film has a highly lucrative holiday period at its disposal in the coming days. However, the initial audience reception is not instilling much confidence at this stage.

The Territorial Breakdown for the First Day Box Office Collection of The Raja Saab in India is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 49.75 cr. Nizam Rs. 19.75 cr. Ceded Rs. 7.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 23.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 7.50 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 1.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 7.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 66.50 cr.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film tops 750cr in India, stays on course to 800cr