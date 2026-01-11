The Raja Saab Box Office Collections: Prabhas starrer biz plummets on Saturday, rakes in 122cr worldwide in 2 days

The Raja Saab collected Rs. 28 crore approx at the Indian box office on Saturday, taking its two-day total box office collections to Rs. 94 crore approx. The film witnessed a sharp decline of around 60 per cent from its opening day. A further decline is expected today, which should wrap its first weekend under Rs. 125 crore, possibly closer to Rs. 115 crore.

Overseas, the fall was even sharper, with the second day biz plummeting to USD 550K, for a total of USD 3.15 million (Rs. 28.50 crore). The worldwide earnings yesterday amounted to Rs. 33 crore approx, pushing its worldwide box office cume to Rs. 122.50 crore approx. The opening weekend is expected to wind up under Rs. 150 crore. If it weren’t for the Sankranti holidays, the Rs. 200 crore final would have been doubtful, but now it might still crawl up there.

The fall was all across the board, whether in Telugu states or elsewhere. Even the Hindi version, which generally sees a jump on Saturday, went down by 20 per cent. The Telugu states bought in Rs. 19.50 crore approx, for a two-day total of Rs. 68.50 crore. Some places saw better holds, with the holiday boost seeping in, but the advances today are dismal there.

The Raja Saab has huge costs involved, north of Rs. 400 crore, and the recovery is highly dependent on the theatrical, with the non-theatrical revenue stream going down. While the film has a highly lucrative holiday period at its disposal in the coming days, it is unlikely that it will survive by the time the holidays kick in to give it any meaningful upside.

The Territorial Breakdown for The Raja Saab is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 68.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 29.75 cr. Ceded Rs. 9.25 cr. Andhra Rs. 29.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 10.25 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 2.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 13.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 94.00 cr. United States USD 1,950,000 Canada USD 125,000 Australia USD 245,000 Middle East USD 300,000 United Kingdom USD 350,000 Rest of World USD 200,000 OVERSEAS USD 3,170,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 122.50 cr.

