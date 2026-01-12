The Raja Saab Box Office Collections: Prabhas starrer bleeds on Sunday for worldwide weekend of 145cr

The Raja Saab took another fall in business on Sunday, with the collections plummeting to Rs. 20.50 crore approx at the Indian box office. With that, the film wrapped its three-day opening weekend at just Rs. 114 crore approx, after bringing in Rs. 66 crore approx on its first day.

The film experienced an even worse slowdown overseas, where it could only muster USD 225K on Sunday, less than 10 per cent of its opening day. The overseas weekend amounted to just USD 3.40 million (Rs. 30.50 crore), for a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 144.50 crore approx, finishing under Rs. 150 crore. Off this trend, Rs. 200 crore would be an impossible task, if not for the Sankranti holidays. It may still come under, but Sankranti gives it a chance as the Telugu states will get some collections during the week-long stretch.

The film has underwhelmed all across the board, whether in the Telugu states or elsewhere. Coastal Andhra has held somewhat better, with the holiday support kicking in, but the other places bled over the weekend. Yesterday, Nizam, which had a relatively better first-day showing, crashed with a 42 per cent drop from Saturday. The Hindi version, which generally holds well, dropped each day of the weekend and that sums it for the film.

The Raja Saab has huge costs involved, north of Rs. 400 crore, and the recovery is highly dependent on the theatrical, with the non-theatrical revenue stream going down. While the film has a highly lucrative holiday period at its disposal in the coming days, its fate has been sealed by a subpar opening, followed by an abysmal trend.

The Territorial Breakdown for The Raja Saab is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 81.75 cr. Nizam Rs. 35.50 cr. Ceded Rs. 11.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 35.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 12.00 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 2.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 17.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 114.00 cr. United States USD 2,050,000 Canada USD 150,000 Australia - NZ USD 300,000 Middle East USD 325,000 United Kingdom USD 350,000 Rest of World USD 225,000 OVERSEAS USD 3,400,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 144.50 cr.

