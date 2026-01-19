The Raja Saab Box Office Collections: Prabhas starrer crash and burn in second weekend, 179cr worldwide in 10 days

The Raja Saab collected Rs. 9.50 crore approx in its second weekend at the Indian box office. This marks a steep 83 per cent drop from its opening weekend, with its ten-day running total reaching Rs. 146.50 crore approx in India. Overseas, the Prabhas starrer has added Rs. 32.50 crore (USD 3.60 million) approx, taking the worldwide box office total to Rs. 179 crore approx.

The fate of the film was sealed on the first day itself when it opened to underwhelming numbers, and the reception was even worse. It faced big drops over the weekend, and that was it. Over the weekdays, the film managed to put up some numbers due to Sankranti holidays, especially on Wednesday and Thursday, but in the second weekend, as the holiday boost wore off, the collection came crashing down once again. With no holidays left to cushion the run, the film is now expected to fizzle out and close at around Rs. 185–190 crore worldwide.

In the end, The Raja Saab is going to end up in the same range as Game Changer from last year, which was a disaster of a similar level, with similar opening, trending and now final number. The Raja Saab will end up with somewhat higher numbers in Nizam and Karnataka, while Game Changer had higher “numbers” in Hindi. The costs involved for both films are also of same level, and so are the losses at around Rs. 200 crore.

The Territorial Breakdown for The Raja Saab is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 104.75 cr. Nizam Rs. 43.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 13.25 cr. Andhra Rs. 48.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 13.50 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 3.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 25.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 146.50 cr. United States USD 2,175,000 Rest of World USD 1,400,000 OVERSEAS USD 3,575,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 179.00 cr.

