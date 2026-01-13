The Raja Saab Box Office Collections: Prabhas starrer in free fall mode, Crawls to 150 crore worldwide on day 4

The Raja Saab is in a free-fall mode, with the film collecting just Rs. 6.50 crore approx on Monday at the Indian box office. That brings its four-day running total to Rs. 120.50 crore approx. Overseas, the Prabhas starrer is effectively done, with collections reduced to loose change on Monday. The worldwide gross now stands at Rs. 151 crore approx.

Even these Monday numbers for the film have come with the holiday support in the Telugu states, where the film had some collections to show. Even then, the collections were tepid at best; one can imagine their state without the holiday support. The Hindi version of the film crashed, with barely over a crore coming in yesterday. The Hindi version will be out of cinemas within a week of release, while Sankranti will keep the film afloat a little longer in the Telugu states, but not nearly enough to change its fate. The film is likely to finish under the Rs. 200 crore mark worldwide, which is simply not it.

The Raja Saab has huge costs involved, north of Rs. 400 crore, and the burden of recovery rested heavily on the theatrical revenue, with the non-theatrical revenue stream going down recently. The theatrical recovery will be well under Rs. 100 crore, which means the film stands to lose potentially over Rs. 200 crore, making it one of the biggest losers of Indian cinema.

The Territorial Breakdown for Box Office Collections of The Raja Saab is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 86.25 cr. Nizam Rs. 37.25 cr. Ceded Rs. 11.50 cr. Andhra Rs. 37.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 12.50 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 2.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 19.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 120.50 cr. United States USD 2,075,000 Canada USD 125,000 Australia - NZ USD 300,000 Middle East USD 350,000 United Kingdom USD 350,000 Rest of World USD 225,000 OVERSEAS USD 3,425,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 151.25 cr.

