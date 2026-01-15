The Raja Saab Box Office Collections: Prabhas starrer make some gains on Day 6, limps to 163 crore worldwide

The Raja Saab collected Rs. 5.75 crore approx at the Indian box office on Wednesday. There was a jump in business owing to the Sankranti holiday, with both the Telugu states and Hindi dubbed version seeing some growth. The gains made are of no significance as the fate of the film was already sealed with an ordinary opening, followed up with mixed reception.

The total box office collections for the Prabhas starrer stand at Rs. 131 crore approx in India. It has grossed another Rs. 32 crore (USD 3.55 million) internationally, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 163 crore approx.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for The Raja Saab in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 66.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 27.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 20.00 cr. Monday Rs. 6.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 5.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 5.75 cr. Total Rs. 131.00 cr.

The film will have some collections coming in the Telugu states, where the holiday period boost will remain till Sunday. The Hindi version, however, will go down today, and then not much is expected to come after that, as the film has faced rejection, with business at very low levels on weekdays. The film may crawl to the Rs. 150 crore mark in India, while overseas is pretty much done, which will give it a worldwide final sum of around Rs. 180-185 crore, falling under Rs. 200 crore.

The film has huge costs involved, north of Rs. 400 crore, and the burden of recovery rested heavily on the theatrical revenue, with the non-theatrical revenue stream going down recently. The theatrical recovery will be well under Rs. 100 crore, which means the film stands to lose potentially over Rs. 200 crore, making it one of the biggest losers of Indian cinema.

The Territorial Breakdown for Box Office Collections of The Raja Saab is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 92.75 cr. Nizam Rs. 39.50 cr. Ceded Rs. 12.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 41.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 12.75 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 3.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 22.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 131.00 cr. United States USD 2,150,000 Rest of World USD 1,400,000 OVERSEAS USD 3,550,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 163.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collections: Chiranjeevi starrer bossing with 109 crore worldwide in 3 days