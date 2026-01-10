The Raja Saab Box Office: Prabhas starrer collects 90cr worldwide first day, Tenth biggest for Tollywood

The Raja Saab collected an unremarkable USD 2.60 million (Rs. 23.50 crore) approx on its opening day overseas, including USD 1.70 million previews from Thursday. Most of the overseas business came from the United States, where the film collected USD 1.70 million approx, including USD 1.35 million from the previews. On Friday, the film had a very limited walk-up business, which doesn’t bode well for its full run prospects.

The overseas business in general is quite frontloaded for Telugu films, unless they get appreciation for the Hindi versions. If the reception isn’t favourable, they could fizzle out quickly, and that might be the case here, going by Friday business in the US. The overseas first weekend is likely to wrap under USD 5 million. It might be that the film struggles to reach there in full run, when Telugu biggies are aiming for the opening day.

Combined with Rs. 66.50 crore from India, the worldwide business amounted to Rs. 90 crore. That seems like a big number, but not in the context of how Telugu films operate. The Rs. 100 crore worldwide opening day is seen as a sort of benchmark for Indian films, and this film is just slightly short of that. However, a Rs. 100 crore first day for a Telugu film doesn’t mean the same as it does for a Bollywood film. A much fairer comparison is to just segregate Telugu films.

Nine Telugu films have managed a Rs. 100 crore worldwide first day, out of which five belong to Prabhas, who has consistently delivered them since 2017, with the exception of Radhe Shyam and now this.

The Top Worldwide Opening Days for Tollywood are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 256.50 cr. 2 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 199.25 cr. 3 RRR 2022 Rs. 190.00 cr. 4 Kalki 2898 AD 2024 Rs. 161.00 cr. 5 Salaar 2023 Rs. 143.25 cr. 6 Devara 2024 Rs. 131.25 cr. 7 They Call Him OG 2025 Rs. 129.25 cr. 8 Saaho 2019 Rs. 116.00 cr. 9 Adipurush 2023 Rs. 104.50 cr. 10 The Raja Saab 2025 Rs. 90.00 cr.

At this point, for Telugu biggies, it's more about which one misses Rs. 100 crore first day rather than which scores. Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu are two A-listers to not feature in the above list, while Ram Charan hasn’t made it with a solo lead. For Mahesh, Varanasi is a sure shot to be in there, likely over Rs. 200 crore. Ram Charan may make it with Peddi this year.

