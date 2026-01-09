The Raja Saab Final Advance Booking: Prabhas' horror comedy sells 7,000 tickets in National Chains for Day 1

After Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas returned to the big screen with a fantasy horror-comedy drama, The Raja Saab. The Pan-India release has witnessed dull advance booking in Hindi. The Raja Saab sold around 7,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day in the North Indian belt.

One of the major reasons why the movie didn't record fabulous pre-sales in Hindi is the delay in opening the ticket window. Prabhas has consistently delivered openings with his films in Hindi circuits; however, those films largely belonged to the action genre or carried strong religious undertones. Although the horror-comedy genre is working, the comedy in this film is more like a South Indian film, which could be a problem, especially in the bigger centres.

The movie will be frontloaded in its home markets on the opening day. Elsewhere, it is expected to be an ordinary affair. Based on current trends and buzz around the movie, The Raja Saab is forecasted to open in the vicinity of Rs. 4 crore to Rs. 7 crore in Hindi. The movie is expected to emerge as the second-lowest Prabhas opener in the Hindi belt, after Radhe Shyam in the post-Baahubali times.

The fate of The Raja Saab heavily depends on its word-of-mouth among the audience. If the movie manages to open to a positive reception, it will see an instant boost in its sales. It will be interesting to see how the horror-comedy performs at the box office.

For the unversed, The Raja Saab is releasing on January 9, 2026, which coincides with the Sankranthi festival. The movie also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, and others. Besides The Raja Saab, Prabhas will have another release this year, Fauzi.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: The Raja Saab Overseas Advance Booking: Prabhas’ film grosses USD 2 million for opening weekend, 1 day to go for release