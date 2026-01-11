The Raja Saab (Hindi) Box Office Collections: Prabhas starrer DROPS on its second day

The Raja Saab (Hindi) collected Rs. 4.50 crore nett approx on its second day at the Indian box office, marking a near 20 per cent drop from its opening day. Part of this decline stems from the fact that day one was inflated by feeding, while day two was probably left untouched. The other, more concerning factor is the mixed reception, which has taken a hit at its performance.

The two-day total box office collection for the film stands at Rs. 10 crore nett. The first weekend will likely wrap around Rs. 15 crore nett. Both the numbers and, even more so, the trend are weak. The film will mostly be out of cinemas after just one week of run.

Prabhas has seen success at the Hindi box office since his debut with the Baahubali films. However, that success has largely been confined to the action genre or films with devotional or religious undertones. Other than these two, he has failed to score, first with Radhe Shyam and now with The Raja Saab. While the film is an entertainer from the in-fashion horror-comedy genre, staged on an extensive scale, the comedy didn’t really click in the trailers. It being a South-style comedy is probably the holding factor.

The film has huge costs involved. Although the original Telugu version is supposed to do the heavy lifting, the recovery is impossible without Hindi doing well, and that hasn’t happened. That said, the Telugu version has also not done well with an underwhelming opening day followed by a sharp drop on day two.

The Box Office Collections of The Raja Saab (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 5.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.50 cr. Total Rs. 10.00 cr.

