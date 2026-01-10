The Raja Saab Box Office Collections: Struggles in Hindi on first day, Amongst lowest for Prabhas

The Raja Saab (Hindi) has a low first day, collecting Rs. 5.50 crore nett approx at the Indian box office. The original Telugu version did another Rs. 1 crore nett from the Hindi circuits. The all-India opening day will be updated shortly, which is coming around Rs. 65 crore GROSS from the early numbers that are pouring in.

Typically, South Indian dubbed films tend to perform better in Maharashtra, Central, and Eastern circuits, but barring Odisha, those regions did not really stand out this time. North India, meanwhile, was not far behind. On the whole, the opening was largely unremarkable across the board. There was some feeding involved, which has likely distorted the circuit-wise ratios.

While the film is an entertainer from the in-fashion horror-comedy genre, staged on an extensive scale, the comedy didn’t really click in the trailers. It being a South-style comedy is probably the holding factor. Prabhas is arguably the biggest star from South India to have a market in Hindi circuits. He has consistently given an opening with his films; however, all of them have been from the action genre or with devotional elements. The two outings that lacked these elements, Radhe Shyam and now this, failed to get an opening.

The Raja Saab ranks sixth for Prabhas out of eight releases in terms of Hindi first-day. It is probably the lowest behind Radhe Shyam in terms of admissions.

The following are the First Day Hindi Box Office Collections for Prabhas starrers:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 40.75 cr. 2 Adipurush 2023 Rs. 31.75 cr. 3 Saaho 2019 Rs. 25.75 cr. 4 Kalki 2898 AD 2024 Rs. 20.75 cr. 5 Salaar 2023 Rs. 15.75 cr. 6 The Raja Saab 2025 Rs. 5.50 cr. 7 Baahubali: The Beginning 2015 Rs. 5.00 cr. 8 Radhe Shyam 2022 Rs. 4.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film tops 750cr in India, stays on course to 800cr