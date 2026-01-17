The Raja Saab (Hindi) Box Office Collections: Prabhas starrer hits new low, earns Rs 40 lakh on 2nd Friday

After wrapping its opening week on a poor note, The Raja Saab has hit a new low at the box office. The horror-comedy drama has collected Rs. 40 lakh on its second Friday, bringing the total cume to Rs. 18.40 crore net at the Hindi box office. The drop from Thursday was around 45 percent, which means that the movie is now taking its last few breaths.

With new releases this weekend, the Prabhas starrer lost most of its screens. It will crawl for over a week now and then leave the cinemas with the arrival of Sunny Deol's Border 2. Based on the current trends, The Raja Saab is likely to wind up its entire run around Rs. 22 crore net or so.

Mounted on a lavish budget under People Media Factory, The Raja Saab met with poor word of mouth, which sealed its box office fate on the opening day itself. This is the second big failure for Prabhas after Radhe Shyam. All eyes are now on the actor's next release, Fauzi. The period action drama is reportedly scheduled for an Independence Day 2026 release.

Box Office collections of The Raja Saab in Hindi are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.00 cr. Monday Rs. 1.10 cr. Tuesday Rs. 1.15 cr. Wednesday Rs. 1.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 0.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs 0.40 cr Total Rs. 18.40 cr.

Directed by Maruthi, the movie also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, and others. With The Raja Saab meeting a dismal run, Prabhas needs to make his comeback with his next release, Fauzi.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.