The Raja Saab (Hindi) Box Office Opening Week: Prabhas’ horror-comedy steeps low, nets POOR Rs 18 crore in 7 days

The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas in the lead role, wrapped its opening week on a poor note. The movie could collect just Rs. 18 crore net in its 7 days of theatrical run. It recorded its lowest day on Thursday, adding only Rs. 75 lakh to the tally. The drop from Wednesday was approximately 40 per cent.

The downward trajectory of The Raja Saab suggests that its theatrical end is very near. With new releases this weekend, the Prabhas starrer is likely to now only crawl at the box office. Though it will cross the Rs. 20 crore net mark, it won't be able to go much further. Based on the current trends, the movie will end its entire run around Rs. 22 crore or so.

Mounted on a lavish budget under People Media Factory, The Raja Saab met with poor word-of-mouth, which sealed its box office fate on the opening day itself. This is the second big failure for Prabhas after Radhe Shyam. All eyes are now on the actor's next release, Fauzi. The period action drama is reportedly scheduled for a 2026 Independence Day release.

Box Office collections of The Raja Saab in Hindi are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.00 cr. Monday Rs. 1.10 cr. Tuesday Rs. 1.15 cr. Wednesday Rs. 1.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 0.75 cr. Total Rs. 18.00 cr.

Directed by Maruthi, the movie also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, and others. With The Raja Saab meeting a dismal run, Prabhas needs to make his comeback with his next release, Fauzi.

