The Raja Saab Hindi Box Office Opening Weekend: Prabhas' horror-comedy collects disappointing Rs 14 crore in 3 days

Prabhas’ latest outing, The Raja Saab, continued its downward trajectory at the box office. The fantasy horror-comedy drama, directed by Maruthi, witnessed another drop on Sunday, when the movie collected Rs. 4 crore. There were feedings on the first day, and since then, it probably remained untouched on Day 2 and Day 3, which is why the drops are crystal clear.

The Raja Saab wrapped its opening weekend at Rs. 14 crore net at the Hindi box office. This is among the lowest opening weekends for a Prabhas film. Mounted on a huge scale with a massive budget, The Raja Saab turned out to be a big miss for the makers. Based on the current trends, it is expected to be out of the cinemas within its first week, which is a disastrous result for such a tentpole Pan-Indian film.

Prabhas has seen success at the Hindi box office since the Baahubali films. However, that success has largely been confined to the action genre or films with devotional or religious undertones. Other than these two, he has failed to score, first with Radhe Shyam and now with The Raja Saab. While the film is an entertainer from the in-fashion horror-comedy genre, staged on an extensive scale, the comedy didn’t really click in the trailers. It being a South-style comedy is probably the holding factor.

One of the major reasons behind The Raja Saab's unfortunate theatrical performance is its word-of-mouth. The movie met with negative talks among the audience, which sealed its fate on the first day itself. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from here on.

Box Office collections of The Raja Saab in Hindi are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.00 cr. Total Rs. 14.00 cr.

Directed by Maruthi, the movie also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, and others. With The Raja Saab meeting to a dismal run, Prabhas needs to make his comeback with his next release, Fauzi.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

