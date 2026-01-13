The Raja Saab Hindi Box Office: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt's fantasy comedy crashes on 1st Monday, nets Rs. 1.25 crore on Day 4

Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt starrer The Raja Saab crashed on its first Monday, witnessing a sharp drop of 75 percent over the opening day. The drop from Saturday is around 70 percent, which means the movie doesn't have much fuel left to keep gaining the traction. As per estimates, the fantasy horror comedy drama collected Rs. 1.25 crore on its first Monday (Day 4), bringing the total cume to Rs. 14.75 crore at the Hindi box office.

One must note that the movie had feedings involved on the first day, which positioned it in a slightly better place than Radhe Shyam. However, the downward trajectory from there on echoed the harsh truth that the movie couldn't impress the audience. Seeing its Monday drop, it's pretty clear that the audience has outrightly rejected the film.

The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, is all set to wind its entire theatrical run on an unfortunate end. The movie is likely to pull back from the cinemas by the end of its first week itself. As of now, the movie is expected to wrap its entire run under the Rs. 20 crore net in Hindi. Even if it manages to hold some screens after this weekend's releases, Happy Patel, Rahu Ketu, and One Two Cha Cha, it won't be able to cross the Rs. 25 crore net mark. That will be a disastrous result for such a big-budgeted tentpole Pan-India release. Let's see how far the movie can go from here on.

Box Office collections of The Raja Saab in Hindi are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.00 cr. Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. Total Rs. 14.75 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

