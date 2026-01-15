The Raja Saab Hindi Box Office: Prabhas, and Sanjay Dutt’s film is a DISASTER; Collects Rs 1.5 crore on Makar Sankranti

The Raja Saab registered a spike of 10 percent on Wednesday, adding Rs. 1.50 crore to the tally. The jump was recorded due to Makar Sankranti. However, that's not going to change anything for the fate of the movie, which was sealed in its opening weekend itself.

The total cume of The Raja Saab has now reached Rs. 17.5 crore net at the Hindi box office. The Prabhas starrer not only disappointed at the box office but also on the content front. The movie opened to poor word-of-mouth, which is one of the major reasons why the movie is heading towards a disastrous end.

The fantasy horror-comedy romantic entertainer doesn't have much fuel left. It is likely to wind its first week around Rs. 18.50 crore. Since the trends are dull, The Raja Saab won't be able to hold many screens this weekend. The Maruthi directorial is expected to wind up its entire run around Rs. 20 crore net mark in Hindi. Even if it manages to cross the Rs. 20 crore mark, it won't be able to surpass the Rs. 25 crore net mark.

Backed by People Media Factory, The Raja Saab turned into a big disaster for Prabhas after Radhe Shyam. The actor should aim for his comeback with his upcoming venture, Fauzi, eyeing an Independence Day release.

Box Office collections of The Raja Saab in Hindi are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.00 cr. Monday Rs. 1.20 cr. Tuesday Rs. 1.30 cr. Wednesday Rs. 1.50 cr. Total Rs. 17.50 cr.

Directed by Maruthi, the movie also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, and others. With The Raja Saab meeting to a dismal run, Prabhas needs to make his comeback with his next release, Fauzi.

