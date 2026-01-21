The Raja Saab Lifetime Hindi Box Office Collections: Prabhas' horror comedy turns BIG DISASTER, ends theatrical run at Rs 20 crore

The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas in the lead role, along with Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and others, wrapped its entire theatrical run at just Rs. 20.50 crore net at the Hindi box office. Released on January 9, 2026, The Raja Saab opened on a disappointing note and then recorded a poor box office trend in its two weeks of theatrical run.

The fantasy horror-comedy entertainer grossed Rs. 18.75 crore in its opening week. It recorded a sharp decline of roughly 90 percent in its second week, when it collected a mere Rs. 1.75 crore at the box office, bringing the total two-week cume to Rs. 20.50 crore net in Hindi. The Raja Saab met with disastrous reviews among the audience, which is why the movie couldn't show any sort of growth at the box office. Had the movie opened to a positive reception, things would have been a bit different.

Prabhas has witnessed success at the Hindi box office since the Baahubali films. However, that success has largely been confined to the action genre or films with devotional or religious undertones. Other than these two, he has failed to score, first with Radhe Shyam and now with The Raja Saab.

Mounted on a massive budget under People Media Factory, The Raja Saab turned out to be a big disaster at the box office. All eyes are now on the actor's next release, Fauzi. The period action drama is reportedly scheduled for an Independence Day 2026 release.

Final box office collections of The Raja Saab are as follows:

Week Box Office Week 1 Rs 18.75 crore Week 2 Rs. 1.75 crore (est.) Total Rs. 20.50 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

