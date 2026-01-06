The Raja Saab North America Advance Booking: Prabhas starrer horror comedy records USD 590,000 in pre-sales, 3 days to go for release

Prabhas’ upcoming venture, The Raja Saab, is about to hit the big screens soon. Touted to be India's biggest horror-comedy, The Raja Saab opened its advance booking in North America, a couple of days ago. Here's a look at how well the movie is performing in its pre-bookings.

Directed by Maruthi, the horror-comedy grossed over USD 562K by selling around 20,000 tickets in 1180 plus shows across 419 locations in the USA. The overall pre-sales in North America reached USD 590K, on the premiere day. So far the advances are ordinary, but the movie has started witnessing a good momentum now. The jump from Sunday to Monday pre-sales was impressive. It is expected to continue the same further for the last 3 days before the grand premiere.

The Raja Saab is releasing in cinemas along with Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan and Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. When compared to the Tamil film, the Prabhas starrer is trailing behind, despite having relatively higher shows. The advance booking of The Raja Saab in its home state is about to begin soon. It will be interesting to see how well the movie performs at the box office.

For the unversed, The Raja Saab is releasing on January 9, 2026, which coincides with Sankranthi festival. The movie also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, and others. Besides The Raja Saab, Prabhas will have another release this year, Fauzi.

