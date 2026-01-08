The Raja Saab Overseas Advance Booking: Prabhas’ film grosses USD 2 million for opening weekend, 1 day to go for release

Prabhas’ horror comedy film, The Raja Saab, fetched around USD 2 million in advance booking for its opening weekend in the international markets. Of which around USD 1.77 million of advances were recorded for the opening day alone. Touted to be the most expensive horror-comedy film of Indian cinema, The Raja Saab has posted an excellent jump today. It also recorded a good surge in showcasing, due to Jana Nayagan’s postponement.

The Raja Saab witnessed the best advances so far in North America, which is usually a forte for Telugu films. It grossed around USD 1.25 million for the opening day and premiered in the USA and around USD 50K in Canada. The Prabhas starrer fetched USD 255K from the United Kingdom and Europe belt, while Australia and New Zealand contributed USD 140K, and Gulf countries summed up USD 75K of advances.

The Raja Saab is expected to take a superb start at the box office. However, its fate will depend on how the audience receives the content and how the movie performs over the festive period.

The Raja Saab Overseas Opening Day and Premieres Advance Sales:

Area Gross USA USD 1.25M Canada USD 50K UK Europe USD 255K Australia NZ USD 140K Gulf USD 75K TOTAL USD 1.77M

For the unversed, The Raja Saab is releasing on January 9, 2026, which coincides with the Sankranthi festival. The movie also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, and others. Besides The Raja Saab, Prabhas will have another release this year, Fauzi.

