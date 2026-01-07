The Raja Saab Overseas Advance Booking: Prabhas’ horror-comedy grosses USD 1.3 million for opening day, 2 days to go for release

The Raja Saab is near its grand release this weekend. Starring Prabhas in the titular role, the horror-comedy movie grossed over Rs. 1.30 million in its overall advance booking for the premieres and the opening day in the international locations. Touted to be the most expensive horror-comedy film of Indian cinema, The Raja Saab witnessed the best advances so far in North America, which is usually a forte for Telugu films.

The movie grossed around USD 890K in its advance booking in North America; Of which USD 715K were grossed in the US alone, selling over 25,000 tickets in 1400 plus shows across 513 locations. It is expected to post a huge jump in the next two days, before its premiere. The Prabhas starrer fetched USD 230K from the United Kingdom and Europe belt, while Australia and New Zealand contributed USD 120K.

The Raja Saab will benefit in the international markets as Jana Nayagan is no longer coming on the same day. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is now postponed to a later date. When compared to the previous Prabhas films, The Raja Saab is somewhat lacking in pre-sales. The trailer was launched last week, which met with mixed talks on the internet. Though the movie is set for a good start, its fate will heavily depend on how the word-of-mouth turns out.

The Raja Saab Opening Day Advance Sales:

Area Gross North America USD 890K UK Europe USD 230K Australia NZ USD 120K Middle East USD 48K TOTAL USD 1.31M (Rs. 11.75 crore)

For the unversed, The Raja Saab is releasing on January 9, 2026, which coincides with Sankranthi festival. The movie also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, and others. Besides The Raja Saab, Prabhas will have another release this year, Fauzi.

