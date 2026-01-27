The Raja Saab Worldwide Closing Box Office Collection: Prabhas starrer perish below Rs. 200 crore

The Raja Saab grossed Rs. 1.25 crore approx at the Indian box office during its four-day extended third weekend. That brings its total gross to Rs. 149.25 crore approx in India. With another Rs. 34 crore (USD 3.75 million) from the overseas markets, the worldwide box office gross stands at Rs. 183.25 crore approx. The film has exhausted its box office run, and it will only be adding a couple of lakhs to its total, closing around Rs. 184 crore.

The Prabhas starrer had an underwhelming opening of Rs. 66 crore in India, followed it with a dismal reception from audiences, which sealed its fate right there. The collections came crashing down over the weekend. On weekdays, the holiday support aided it a bit and probably added Rs. 10-15 crore to its run. However, once the holiday period was over, business came crashing down, and it was shutters down for the film at most places.

In the end, The Raja Saab has ended up in the same range as Game Changer from last year, which was a disaster of a similar level, with similar opening, trending and now final number. The Raja Saab has done better in Nizam, while Andhra Pradesh is similar for both. Elsewhere, Game Changer had higher “numbers” for its Hindi dubbed version. The costs involved for both films are also of the same level, and so are the losses at around Rs. 200 crore. A detailed piece on the economics of the film will arrive in a day or two.

The Territorial Breakdown for the box office collections of The Raja Saab is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 108.25 cr. Nizam Rs. 44.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 13.75 cr. Andhra Rs. 50.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 13.50 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 3.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 25.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 149.75 cr. United States USD 2,175,000 Canada USD 135,000 Australia - NZ USD 340,000 Middle East USD 450,000 United Kingdom USD 375,000 Rest of World USD 275,000 OVERSEAS USD 3,750,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 183.75 cr.

Note: The above figures are expected closing numbers for the film.

