The Rs. 700 Crore Net India Box Office Club- Hindi Version: Dhurandhar chases Pushpa 2

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has set another milestone at the Indian box office. The spy action drama stormed over Rs. 102.50 crore in the 4th week. With this sort of impressive run, Dhurandhar entered the Rs. 700 crore net club at the Hindi box office. Interestingly, it is the first Bollywood movie to achieve this huge feat. That being said, Dhurandhar has already emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood movie at the Indian box office.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy actioner is now racing towards the lifetime earnings of Pushpa 2, which netted Rs. 738 crore in the Hindi version. Going by the current trends, Dhurandhar will cross Pushpa 2 in its 5th week and then will march towards the Rs. 800 crore net club. Though achieving it seems a bit difficult now, there is hope since Dhurandhar doesn't have any significant competition in Hindi until Border 2.

Currently, there are only two films that could find a place in the Rs. 700 crore net club in Hindi. It will be interesting to see which one of the upcoming releases will find a place in this monstrous box office club.

The Rs 700 crore net club ft. Indian movies at the Hindi box office:

Movie Name Hindi Net Box Office Pushpa 2: The Rule Rs. 738 crore Dhurandhar Rs. 704 crore (28 days)

Globally, the spy action drama has already entered the Rs. 1000 crore gross mark, becoming the only Indian film in 2025 to do so. Since the movie is still performing well, it is likely to wind up its global theatrical run in the vicinity of Rs. 1150 crore to Rs. 1200 crore gross.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.