The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Box Office: Emerges fastest 2026 film to enter USD 200 million club in North America

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is performing very well at the box office. The animated feature film added USD 16.6 million on its first Monday, recording a 48 per cent drop over Sunday. That took its domestic cume to USD 207.6 million in its 6 days of theatrical run.

With this sort of performance, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie emerged as 2026's fastest movie to cross the USD 200 million mark in the U.S. It recorded the 7th biggest first Monday of all time for an animation film. The movie managed to surpass Minions: The Rise of Gru (USD 16.1 million), Toy Story 3 (USD 15.6 million), and Toy Story 4 (USD 14.2 million). However, the movie remained far behind Finding Dory, Sing, The Super Mario Bros Movie, Inside Out 2, Shrek 2, and The Incredibles 2. For the record, Incredibles 2 currently holds the top spot with its first Monday of USD 23.6 million.

When compared to the April releases, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie recorded the fourth biggest first Monday of all time. The movie remained behind Avengers: Endgame (USD 36.9 million), Avengers: Infinity War (USD 24.7 million), and its own prequel, The Super Mario Bros Movie (USD 20.1 million).

The worldwide gross collection of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has reached USD 389 million so far. It is expected to cross the USD 400 million mark by the end of its first Tuesday or Wednesday, and then the animated film will march towards the USD 500 million mark.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Project Hail Mary India Box Office Collections: Ryan Gosling's film records 10 per cent spike on 2nd Tuesday, hits Rs 50 crore in 13 days