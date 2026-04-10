The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Box Office: Hollywood animation film grosses Rs 6.50 crore in opening week in India

Hollywood animation, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, recorded a decent opening week at the Indian box office. After recording an opening weekend of Rs. 4.50 crore, the movie added around Rs. 2 crore to the tally from Monday to Thursday, closing its first week at Rs. 6.50 crore gross at the Indian box office. That's a reasonable week; however, it should have recorded a better hold on the weekdays.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is expected to see a spike this weekend. It should aim to either match its first week's collection or not record any significant drop in the second week in order to stick to the cinemas for a long time. A Hollywood movie with a good reception often works well in the long run; that should be the target for the latest Mario film, too.

Globally, the movie is performing exceptionally well. It is about to overtake the total cume of Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary. However, in India, the animated film isn't finding many takers. Let's see whether it can post a good growth this weekend or not.

Box Office Collections of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in India are as follows:

Particular Box Office Week 1 Rs. 6.50 crore Total Rs. 6.50 crore

For the unversed, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Benny Safdie, Donald Glover, Brie Larson, and others.

Continuing from the story of the first Mario film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Mario and Luigi come across Yoshi, ending up befriending him. Together, the three head out to join Princess Peach and Toad on an outer space adventure where they fight against Bowser and his son, Bowser Jr. Rosalina aids them in their mission.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Project Hail Mary India Box Office Collections: Ryan Gosling's sci-fi film maintains good hold on 2nd Wednesday, grosses Rs 52 crore in 14 days