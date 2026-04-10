The Super Mario Galaxy Movie US Box Office: Overtakes Project Hail Mary, emerges highest grosser of 2026 in just 8 days

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is performing very well at the box office. The animated action-adventure film, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, grossed USD 8.7 million on its second Wednesday. When compared to the videogame adaptations, the latest Mario film recorded a better second Wednesday than A Minecraft Movie (USD 5.5 million).

Talking about the April releases, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie recorded the second biggest second Wednesday of all time, surpassing Avengers: Endgame (USD 8.4 million), Avengers: Infinity War (USD 7.1 million), and Sinners (USD 6.1 million). It remained only behind its own prequel, The Super Mario Bros Movie's USD 10.8 million.

The 8-day cume of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie reached USD 231.1 million at the US box office. That said, the movie emerged as the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2026 in the US, surpassing Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary, which is still running strong in cinemas. The worldwide gross collections of animated film now stand at USD 413 million, of which USD 181.8 million came from the international markets.

For the unversed, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Benny Safdie, Donald Glover, Brie Larson, and others.

Continuing from the story of the first Mario film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Mario and Luigi come across Yoshi, ending up befriending him. Together, the three head out to join Princess Peach and Toad on an outer space adventure where they fight against Bowser and his son, Bowser Jr. Rosalina aids them in their mission.

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Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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